Lily Allen 'traumatised' as husband David Harbour seen with another woman

Lily Allen, who recently caught her ex-husband David Harbour on a celebrity dating app, has been left feeling hurt and shaken after hearing painful rumours about him spending time with another woman in New York.

The British singer, who was married to the Stranger Things actor for a few years before their heartbreaking split prior finding him cheating, is said to be struggling with feelings of jealousy and heartache at the same time.

As per The Mail, the singer and songwriter's mental health took a major blow when she returned from her holiday to the couple’s former home in New York last week.

However, she was stimulated by the situation as the memories of their past life together seemed to hit her like a ton of bricks, leaving her feeling overwhelmed.

An insider shared: "It was very painful for Lily to return home. David used to be her savior, and now he's a trigger for her."

"Lily settled her kids back into the family home and took them to school for their new term, then flew herself straight to rehab. She went a day earlier than planned as she felt unstable and needed to get away," it continued.

Lily Allen made a fresh start in Brooklyn with her daughters after tying the knot with David Harbour in a lavish Las Vegas wedding back in 2020.