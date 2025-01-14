Meghan Markle calls LA 'home' as she vows support amid wildfire devastation

Meghan and Harry fire back at 'disaster tourist' criticism.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are firing back at the backlash, stressing that Meghan, a proud Los Angeles native, considers the city her "home" and is heartbroken over the catastrophic fires ravaging the area.

Far from being a detached bystander, the Duchess is deeply affected by the devastation, with her ties to the city running far deeper than just a celebrity headline.

An insider close to the Sussexes told Page Six that they were deeply offended by the accusation, asserting that their involvement was driven by genuine compassion, not publicity.

"It’s offensive to Meghan and Harry that anyone would think this is merely a photo opportunity," the source said, making it clear that their hearts are fully invested in supporting the community.

The Duke and Duchess have reportedly invested significant time, resources, and donations to help victims, long before the media even caught on to their involvement.

"They have dedicated countless hours to volunteering," a source said, refuting any notion that their actions are driven by anything other than genuine concern.

Meanwhile, the couple faces their own potential evacuation from their £23 million Montecito mansion as the raging wildfires sweep across Southern California.

With hurricane-force winds predicted to worsen the fires, officials have issued a red flag warning in the area.

Despite the looming danger, Harry and Meghan have shown unwavering support, having opened their doors to loved ones fleeing the flames just days before the threat reached their doorstep.

The wildfires have already claimed 24 lives and scorched more than 40,000 acres, leaving the couple caught between helping others and preparing for their own evacuation.