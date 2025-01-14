Jennifer Aniston may NOT be able to avoid encounter with Angelina Jolie anymore?

Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston share complicated history due to Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, who share a compliacted history due to common ex-partner Brad Pitt, might cross paths in the coming days.

Reportedly, the two divas are expected to make an appearance at the upcoming glamorous event.

Therefore, it means that both Angelina and Jennifer will potentially run into each other at the Red carpet marking their first public encounter after years of tension.

As per the sources, there are high chances of the Maleficent star to be nominated for an Oscar due to her phenomenal performance in Maria.

Whereas Aniston is concerned, she is determined to be at the star-studded event. Hence this means, the duo will be having a face off at the 2025 Oscars, scheduled to take place in March.

"Hollywood is a very small town and with Angelina in the running for an Oscar, it’s going to take a big effort from Jen to avoid her in the coming months”, an informant claimed.

The source went on to say: “On top of that, Jen feels Ange is starting to encroach on some of her professional relationships, too.”

“She produced 'Maria' with Netflix, who Jen has worked with extensively in the past.”

“Jen has been a huge force in show business in recent years, but now Angelina is back up there with her. But Jen is determined to be at the Oscars event”, stated an insider.

Jennifer and Angelina’s rivalry began in 2004 when rumours of the latter’s romance with Pitt surfaced, while he was married to the Friends star.