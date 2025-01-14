BLACKPINK's JISOO sparks solo comeback rumours with cryptic post: Watch

JISOO has been pursuing an acting career alongside solo music ever since BLACKPINK's hiatus

JISOO of BLACKPINK has fans buzzing with a Valentine’s Day surprise that’s just weeks away.

On Monday, January 13, the K-pop superstar shared a cryptic teaser video on her socials, hinting at a February 14 project. While details are under wraps, many fans are convinced this marks her highly anticipated solo comeback.

The six-second clip shows a lie detector needle erratically drawing frantic patterns before the words “FEBRUARY 14” appear on screen.

JISOO simply captioned the cryptic post, “2025.02.14 COMING SOON,” leaving fans to speculate wildly.

“SOMETHING IS UP,” one excited fan tweeted, while another wrote, “JISOO SOLO FEB14,” adding the hashtag #JISOOSoloComeback.

Even her former bandmate ROSÉ couldn’t hide her enthusiasm for JISOO’s teaser. The APT. hitmaker commented, “wait whaat in the…..” with multiple shocked, crying, and heart emojis.

If the theories are correct, JISOO will join her bandmates LISA, JENNIE, and ROSÉ, who have each embarked on successful solo ventures during BLACKPINK’s hiatus.

JISOO’s first solo outing in 2023, featuring singles FLOWER and All Eyes on Me, cemented her as a solo star. Meanwhile, she’s also been pursuing acting, starring in the upcoming series Newtopia.

The BLACKPINK members, who last released an album in 2022, have spent recent years focusing on individual projects.