Whoopi Goldberg’s surprising take on Los Angeles fires

Whoopi Goldberg expressed her frustration over the catastrophic fires.

Whoopi Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, has urged fans to stop blaming others for the devastating fires.

During Monday’s episode of The View, the 69-year-old comedian and actress suggested that the strong force of the winds in Southern California were the reason behind the raging wildfires in Los Angeles.

Addressing her audience, she clarified saying, "There was a fire catastrophe in California. It had to do with winds."

"The winds move things and sparks move things,” she continued.

The Oscar winner expressed that the amount of water supply comes down to nothing when many buildings burst into flames at the same time.

She expressed her frustration over the unfortunate situation by sharing her own experience, stating that as someone who has spent a significant amount of time living in California, and has lost all except one property, she feels offended by the continuous blame game.

Goldberg requested people to push their focus on finding solutions and trying to help our community, rather than blaming others.

Explaining that it’s a natural occurrence, the Sister Act star stated, "We don’t control Mother Nature. Mother Nature doesn’t give a d**n what we want."

"She does what she does and if you’re in the way, this is what happens," she added.