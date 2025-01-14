Justin Bieber triggers feud controversy with Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber, one of the world's most famous pop singer, seems to be drawing a clear and professional line in the sand when it comes to his relationship with Scooter Braun, American manager and entrepreneur.

After unfollowing Braun, who was once his long-time manager and close friend, Justin has reportedly cut all the ties with Braun's business partner Allison Kaye, and blocked her on Instagram account.

However, sharp-eyed fans noticed that the Peaches hitmaker unfollowed both Braun and his co-partner Kaye on Instagram, adding fuel to the fire. Later, to provoke rumours, Braun took down his account entirely.

The well-known manager found the pop sensation when he was just 13 years old. After discovering his YouTube videos in 2008, he was sticked to the singer's side ever since.

Moreover, their work relationship has seemed rocky lately, as Billboard reported that Bieber was trying to break away from their partnership in August 2023.

Allison Kaye, who worked closely with Braun since 2003 at his entertainment and marketing company, has been a key player on Bieber's team.

When the news hit the internet, many social media users wasted no time jumping to the possible conclusions.

Some people speculated that it was tied to the alleged exploitation Bieber endured as a teen, while others wondered if it was part of a bigger picture.

Justin Bieber has previously revealed that he's going to make a music comeback in 2025.