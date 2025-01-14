Neil Gaiman allegations: JK Rowling's reaction creates stir online

Social media users slam J.K. Rowling for her response to Neil Gaiman case

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling reacted to the ongoing controversial assault allegations slapped upon the English writer, Neil Gaiman.

In her statement, she drew comparison between Neil’s case and Harvey Weinstein assault case, for which the latter has already been put behind bars.

Rowling, taking it to her X, slammed the literary movement, who according to her, had a lot to say when Harvey was accused of misconduct but are strangely muted now.

“The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet - as with Weinstein - tell remarkably similar stories”, penned the 59-year-old Philanthropist.

Her response to Neil’s misconduct has created a stir on the internet with some supporting J.K’s statement, whereas, there are a few who, disagree with her.

One supporter wrote: “Not keen on Rowling but she is bang on here.” Meanwhile, another stated: “The things that go unchecked are horrific.”

Those, who doesn’t seem to agree with the British author’s point of view, say: “So weird right? Are these the same people who said nothing about Epstein and Sean Combs?”

“I have heard women say in some of my book groups that they love his writing so much we should ignore/forgive the accusations. Insane”, wrote another.

For the unversed, Neil Gaiman has been accused by eight women for assaulting them. The fresh accusations came out after Vulture published a cover story on the writer.