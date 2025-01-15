Mandy Moore finds safe haven at Hilary Duff’s residence after LA fires

Mandy Moore's brother-in-law thanked Hilary Duff for her heartwarming gesture.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith have been welcomed into Hilary Duff's home with open arms.

Due to the catastrophic Los Angeles fires, the 40-year-old actress, her 39-year-old guitarist husband, and their children were forced to evacuate their home and seek shelter elsewhere.

Griffin Goldsmith, the guitarist's brother, revealed that the Lizzie McGuire star and her husband, Matthew Koma, have taken in the This Is Us star, her husband, and their three young children—three-year-old Gus, two-year-old Oscar, and a three-month-old infant—after the Eaton Fire, providing them with a safe haven.

"They've taken care of my entire family from the moment this began," he wrote in an Instagram post on January 13.

Taylor’s 34-year-old musician brother expressed his deep gratitude towards Hilary and Matthew, describing their gesture as "the kindest act one human could do for another."

"They are the most beautiful, selfless people we’ve ever known," he added.

In his post, the Dawes band member shared that the fires had devastated his home, his family’s properties, and much of their neighborhood in Altadena, Los Angeles County.

Griffin further revealed that he was the one who encouraged his parents to settle down in Altadena and now feels awful because their house was also impacted by the fire.

He went on to thank the 37-year-old actress and her husband for suggesting him the idea for setting up a GoFundMe to help them move forward.

However, this step garnered some backlash for Mandy after she shared it on her Instagram, leading her to tell her critics to "F*** off."