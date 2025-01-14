Ariana Grande addresses plans about next project after ‘Wicked’ success

Ariana Grande reacts to casting rumours of 'Hercules'

Ariana Grande, after having a successful year and receiving critical acclamation for her role as Glinda in Wicked, addressed the rumours about playing Megara in Disney’s live-action Hercules.

During a conversation on Variety’s ‘Awards Circuit podcast, the 7 Rings singer said, “It’s really funny, because I grew up singing the Muses’ parts. I have seen some of that, but it’s never been an actual discussion.”

“I was always the little girl singing the background,”⁠ she added.

However, Grande suggested someone else who might be better suited for the role.

“As much as I really love transforming for a role – and I do love the idea of, you know, a darker sort of c----y role like Megara, I do think that I would be remiss if I didn’t say this, I think [Elizabeth] Gillies should be Megara.”

Speaking about her Victorious co-star, she said, “Oh god, that would be a fantastic role for her.”

Apart from her, fans also suggested Paul Mescal for the role of Hercules, to which Grande responded, “He’d be a great Hercules, too.”

In 2020, Grande performed cover of I Won't Say (I'm In Love) in a Disney Family Singalong. The performance was widely praised, sparking fan-casting of her as Megara.

Disney have since confirmed the development of a live-action Hercules, with Guy Ritchie as the director. However, the release date for the movie is still unknown.