Ariana Grande addresses plans about next project after ‘Wicked’ success

Ariana Grande, after having a successful year and receiving critical acclamation for her role as Glinda in Wicked, addressed the rumours about playing Megara in Disney’s live-action Hercules.
During a conversation on Variety’s ‘Awards Circuit podcast, the 7 Rings singer said, “It’s really funny, because I grew up singing the Muses’ parts. I have seen some of that, but it’s never been an actual discussion.”
“I was always the little girl singing the background,” she added.
However, Grande suggested someone else who might be better suited for the role.
“As much as I really love transforming for a role – and I do love the idea of, you know, a darker sort of c----y role like Megara, I do think that I would be remiss if I didn’t say this, I think [Elizabeth] Gillies should be Megara.”
Speaking about her Victorious co-star, she said, “Oh god, that would be a fantastic role for her.”
Apart from her, fans also suggested Paul Mescal for the role of Hercules, to which Grande responded, “He’d be a great Hercules, too.”
In 2020, Grande performed cover of I Won't Say (I'm In Love) in a Disney Family Singalong. The performance was widely praised, sparking fan-casting of her as Megara.
Disney have since confirmed the development of a live-action Hercules, with Guy Ritchie as the director. However, the release date for the movie is still unknown.
Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch co-starred in sitcom 'Big Bang Theory'
Keke Palmer reveals how her Scream Queens costar made a racist remark on set
Kensington Palace unveils new position for the Princess of Wales after 'brutal year'
Blake Lively also referred 'Nicepool' character in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Royal courtiers against major decision made for Prince Harry's return to UK
Neil Gaiman responds to sexual assault claims in a new statement