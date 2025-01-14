Meghan Markle shuts down trolls with meaningful decision

Meghan Markle gave a befitting response to critics as she delayed her much-awaited Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, amid LA fire.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex's show which was set to release on January 15, has been postponed due to the devastating event in the US.

The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet released a meaningful statement, which reads, I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

Soon after her decision to delay the show, several people and royal commentators claimed that the Suits star postponed the release of her headline-making TV show to "avoid the fires overshadowing her show."

Now, an insider revealed the real reason behind Meghan's move and it is meaningful.

People reported, "Delaying the release of With Love, Meghan was likely an easy decision for her. I don’t think she could imagine putting out a show centred on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in,"

"I think it’s sad that critics are saying she’s only doing this to avoid the fires overshadowing her show. We’re all human, and we’re dealing with a catastrophe," the source stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the Netflix show With Love, Meghan is now set to release on March 4.