Brianna LaPaglia’s behaviour leaves fans worried after major event

Brianna LaPaglia showcased her date in an unusual way on social media.

Brianna LaPaglia, popularly known as 'Brianna Chickenfry,' attended an influencer event on Necker Island, leaving fans worried with her unusual behaviour.

The 25-year-old internet personality joined several creators at Tarte Cosmetics’ 10th annual Tripping With Tarte event.

Many social media stars and influencers joined the event, participating in several activities like hiking, yoga, and many others, in order to raise funds for the victims of the Los Angeles fires.

However, as the celebrations went on, her unusual manners left her fans disturbed.



In a TikTok video shared by the brand on Sunday, the BFFs podcast host humorously spoke about having the time of her life and enjoying "a lot more drinks" and hinted at turning her plus-one into her "real boyfriend."

"Hey, I brought my fake boyfriend," she playfully said in the footage.

"I'm looking forward to having a lot more drinks and maybe making him my real boyfriend."

This left fans worried for the Barstool Sports personality’s aloof and drunken behaviour.

One fan expressed their concern by commenting, "Someone needs to get her some water."

Others implied she wasn’t acting like herself, saying, "Brianna was gone."

In the clip posted by the influencer on her personal account, she showed off her date to her fans.

The clip began with her cheekily playing with her luscious hair before turning the camera to her date, who was relaxing on a lounge chair as he enjoyed the view of a beautiful sunset.