Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fire back at 'disaster tourist' jabs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently accused of being "disaster tourists" after a heartfelt visit to a meal distribution center in Los Angeles, where they were photographed hugging victims of the devastating wildfires.

As flames ravaged southern California, the couple, seen comforting victims and speaking to emergency crews, sparked controversy when actress Justine Bateman took to X, labeling their actions as a "repulsive photo op."

Bateman fumed, "Are they politicians now? They don’t live here."

The Sussexes, who had also met with Pasadena's mayor and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés during their visit, faced backlash for their gestures of solidarity.

A source close to the couple told Page Six that they were deeply offended by actress Justine Bateman’s comments branding them as "disaster tourists."

"It’s offensive to Meghan and Harry that anyone would think this is merely a photo opportunity," the insider explained.

While the couple resides in Montecito, about 90 miles from Los Angeles, the source emphasized that Los Angeles is Meghan's hometown, and she’s heartbroken over the devastation caused by the wildfires.

Despite the harsh criticism, the couple received praise from Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, who described them as "great people" with "great personalities" and noted how they helped lift the spirits of first responders.

The Sussexes have also been active behind the scenes, reportedly donating supplies like clothing and children’s items to those affected, and even opening their doors to evacuees.

In addition to their hands-on efforts, Harry and Meghan have recommended several fire service charities and animal groups to support, urging their followers to help those impacted by the catastrophic wildfires.

On their website, they shared: "In the last few days, wildfires in southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more—affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life."

Meghan Markle is putting her focus on helping those affected by the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires, delaying the premiere of her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan in the process.

Originally set to debut on January 15, the eight-part series—which offers cooking, gardening, and hosting tips—will now premiere on March 4.

The Duchess of Sussex released a heartfelt statement, saying, "I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

She also encouraged others to offer support to the fire victims, advising, "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate, and you are able to offer them a safe haven, please do.

Check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating. Some families have been left with nothing, so consider donating clothing, children’s toys, and other essentials."

The couple has been active in both providing support to evacuees and sharing resources on how others can help.