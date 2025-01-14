Zara Tindall's potential royal title from King Charles triggers new debate

Zara Tindall may receive good news from her uncle King Charles after Princess Anne's alleged ultimatum to the monarch.

It emerges amid reports that Princess Anne, who previously rejected royal titles for her children, has now begun to think about their children's brighter future.

The Princess royal wants to make sure her daughter has a royal title during the King's reign, according to a new report.

A royal insider has reacted to the reports, saying: "If Princess really wants her daughter Zara Tindall to have Princess title, I do not think King would mind it at all."

However, the insider went on claiming: "It may open a new debate about Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise, who also does not have royal title of Princess."

It emerges after reports that Princess Anne has approached King Charles in hopes of making Zara a princess.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have not made any such demands to King Charles for their daughter.