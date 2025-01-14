Jessica Alba shades Cash Warren on his birthday? Fans react to her silence

Jessica Alba caused a stir by reportedly ignoring her husband Cash Warren on his 46th birthday just days after the news of her divorce leaked.

Fans quickly made assumptions about their relationship's status after Jessica failed to post a birthday greeting on social media, particularly given her frank and refreshing comments on marriage in the months before their split.

The last time she and Cash were seen together was on January 3, when they went to Universal Studios Hollywood for a joyful family outing to celebrate their son Hayes' seventh birthday. However, Jessica didn't seem to celebrate Cash's birthday a week later.

Jessica gave a rare look into her marriage in an unearthed interview from April 2024 on Katherine Schwarzenegger's BDA Baby podcast, where she candidly highlighted the hardships of long-term partnerships.

"I would say it’s all rosy for two-and-a-half years. But then after that, you become roommates," she admitted. "You're just going through the motions, the responsibilities. It’s a lot of like checking the boxes."

The Honest Company creator also talked about how she manages her lucrative profession and tries to foster her relationship while juggling the demands of being a mother to their three children: son Hayes, 7, daughter Honour, 16, and daughter Haven, 13.

"I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick," she acknowledged before clarifying, "I would say it’s not even him, I would say it's us, right? Because when I'm seeing him and spending time with him, and we're really enjoying each other, it’s an ‘us’ thing. And it feeds me as well."

Jessica went on to share how they had once made a habit of prioritizing their relationship. "We used to do every Wednesday—date night. No phones, just us, talking. But then that stopped for whatever reason, and we just weren’t consistent."