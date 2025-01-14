Neil Gaiman in trouble as new details emerge of sexual assault allegations

Neil Gaiman once again accused of sexual assault allegations

American bestselling author Neil Gaiman is in trouble after new details of sexual assault claims have surfaced against him.

On January 13, a cover story was published in New York Magazine titled, There Is No Safe Word where reporter Lila Shapiro interviewed eight women who accused Neil of sexual misconduct.

One of these women was Scarlett Pavlovich, a former babysitter for American Gods author and his ex-wife Amanda Palmer, who described being sexually assaulted in February 2022 by Neil in New Zealand’s house.

Another sexual assault claim came from Brenda (a pseudonym), who recalled meeting the Good Omens author in the 1990s at a book signing. A few years later, she and Neil had a sexual encounter at a horror convention.

“He seemed to have a script. He wanted me to call him ‘master’ immediately… It was like he’d gone into this ritual that had nothing to do with me,” explained Brenda.

However, Neil’s representative spoke to the New York Magazine and said that he and the women had engaged in “consensual encounters”.

Meanwhile, JK Rowling, the Harry Potter creator, took to social media to share her two cents on this issue.

Comparing Neil’s allegations to Harvey Weinstein, she wrote on X/Twitter, “The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who’d never met, yet — as with Weinstein — tell remarkably similar stories.”