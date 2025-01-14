King Charles makes sad confession ahead of historic event

King Charles makes sad admission about upcoming historic visit

King Charles has officially returned to his royal duties as he continues with his cancer treatment.

The Palace confirmed that the Charles will be making a poignant visit to a historic site, a milestone trip not made by any British monarch before him.

However, Queen Camilla had previously visited the site back in 2020 to mark the 75th commemorations.

The King will be travelling to Poland to visit Auschwitz to mark the “important” 80th anniversary of the Holocaust.

“I feel I must for the 80th anniversary,” Charles said about the visit, via The Telegraph. “It’s so important.”

He also noted that the number of survivors is slowly getting smaller, which means there will no longer be many people left to share their stories. “I can’t bear the dwindling number left behind,” he admitted.

The update comes after King Charles hosted his first royal event of the year as he invited 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg alongside representatives from organisations dedicated to the cause at the Buckingham Palace.

For his visit to Poland on January 27th, Charles will be joined by heads of state, presidents and prime ministers from around the globe for a poignant remembrance ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial.