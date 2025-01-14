Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster can't keep hands off each other

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster cherish every moment with each other.

The Daily Mail captured the couple on Monday, January 13, while they were in San Fernando, California. At a nearby In and Out, Foster, 49, and Jackman, 56, were seen in a car during the drive-thru queue.

It seemed that Jackman and Foster couldn't keep their hands off one another while they waited for their food. The two sat in the front seat of the car and kissed each other multiple times. While Foster occupied the passenger seat, Jackman sat at the driver's side.

Additionally, Foster and Jackman were spotted sharing several kisses in a parking structure. Jackman approached Foster and kissed her on the lips and hugged her before she got into the car. Foster stroked the Deadpool and Wolverine star's cheek in return for the kiss.

Foster climbed into the car after the heated embrace. According to the publication, the two went out before the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Jackman and Foster discreetly acknowledged their relationship earlier this month. During Once Upon a Mattress's West Coast run, Jackman was seen standing by Foster.

According to People magazine, the couple was spotted holding hands during a date in Los Angeles a few days later.

The outlet also reported that Foster and Jackman enjoyed dinner together in Santa Monica.

In November 2024, Us Weekly verified Jackman and Foster's relationship. When the Broadway actors collaborated on The Music Man the previous year, a romance developed between them.