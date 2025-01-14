Jessica Simpson’s shocking revelation about her split with Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson part ways after 10 years of marriage

Jessica Simpson has recently announced her split from her husband Eric Johnson after 10 years of marriage.

In a statement shared via PEOPLE, the singer and actress said, “Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage.”

“Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them,” continued the 44-year-old.

Jessica told the outlet, “We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

The news came after the former NFL player was spotted without his wedding ring in November 2024.

It was the same time when Jessica opened up about her music comeback with an Instagram post that featured pictures of herself in a recording studio.

Captioning the post, Jessica, who shares three children with Eric, wrote, “This comeback is personal. It’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”

At the time, a source spilled to PEOPLE that Jessica and her husband “very much live separate lives”.

Earlier, speaking to PEOPLE in 2023, the singer revealed that her relationship with Eric “always felt easy and that they always tried to keep the romance there, even with three kids”.

Sharing a key secret to her marriage in a 2022 interview with the same outlet, Jessica further said, “I feel like every moment with us, we're growing as long as we're communicating, and our love is only deepening.”

“I feel like we're stronger than ever now, [more] than we were even at the beginning,” she added.