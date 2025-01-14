Julia Roberts makes fiery comment on looters amid LA fires

Julia Roberts shares unfiltered remark for looters for robbing homes amid LA fires

Julia Roberts didn’t hold back against the looters feeding off the vulnerable during the Los Angeles fires.

The Pretty Woman star, known for her typically private nature, took to Instagram on Monday with a rare and fiery statement.

"F.U. looters," wrote Roberts, who is married to cinematographer Danny Moder and is a mother of three.

Looters have been targeting empty multi-million-dollar mansions left unsupervised as families evacuate due to the fires. With power outages disabling fire alarms and police facing difficulties accessing these fire-prone areas, the situation has become increasingly critical.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused tech billionaire Elon Musk of spreading misinformation and "encouraging looting."

Musk, a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, allegedly claimed that Newsom was decriminalizing looting.

However, Newsom refuted this, stating, "Stop encouraging looting by lying and telling people it's decriminalized. It's not. It's illegal – as it always has been."

So far, around 30 individuals have been arrested for suspected looting, as per The Daily Mail.

Roberts' post wasn't solely about looters; she also expressed her deep concern over the devastation caused by the Palisades fires. "There is so much healing and help needed. We will get through this," the Oscar-winning actress wrote.

Roberts then highlighted efforts by several organizations to provide aid.

She promoted the SoCal Fire Fund, launched by the CAA Foundation in collaboration with CORE Response, the Entertainment Industry Foundation, and LAUSD, to offer immediate and long-term support to those affected by the fires.