Travis Kelce teases Taylor Swift’s presence at playoff games

Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift's presence at NFL playoffs

Travis Kelce seems to know at heart that his beau Taylor Swift will be there for him.

The player hinted that his girlfriend may make an appearance at his upcoming NFL playoff games.

The Kansas City Chiefs star joined a live recording of The Pat McAfee Show on Monday to discuss the team’s home game against the Houston Texans.

Host Pat McAfee asked Kelce about a possible special atmosphere during the playoffs, referencing Swift subtly.

“Is there going to be an aura in that place — a little extra? You know what we’re talking about,” McAfee asked.

“Oh, yeah. You know it, baby,” Kelce, 35, responded. “You know, it’s playoff football, man.”

McAfee then jokingly asked if Kelce ever assists Swift with her songwriting when her creativity kicks in while they're together.

“I’ll never chime in … but I’m here to support,” the Catching Kelce alum replied. “I’m here to see where it can go.”

Kelce also made a playful nod to one of Swift's hit songs during the conversation.

“I’m fired up, I’m feeling 22 all over again, baby,” he said about the playoffs, referencing Swift’s 2012 song 22.

The mention made McAfee and his crew to break into the song’s chorus while Kelce joined in with some dance moves.

“I was hoping you caught the reference, baby,” Kelce quipped, enjoying the moment.

Swift's presence has been notable throughout the NFL season, with the Bad Blood singer attending several of Kelce’s games amid her record-breaking Eras Tour, which wrapped up in December 2024.