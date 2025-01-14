Expert reveals hidden meaning behind Princess Kate, William's Baftas gesture

Kate gently tapped William on the bottom during the event two years ago

Princess Kate is expected to make a glamorous return to the red carpet at the 2025 Baftas in February, as per recent reports.

Two years ago, during the event, a memorable and playful moment between the Prince and Princess of Wales caught attention when Kate gently tapped William on the bottom.

A body language expert has since weighed in, suggesting that there was more behind this rare display of affection than initially apparent.

Judi James told The Sun at the time: "Last night’s bottom pat from Kate also showed where some of the power behind the scenes might lie."

According to the expert, Kate did the cheeky touch in a bid to get William to hold her hand.

Judi claimed: “Kate’s pat was more than just a flirt signal.

“The gesture began when she appeared to raise her right hand with the thumb apart from the fingers to signal a desire to hold hands.

Judi added that William seemed to enjoy the flirty moment.”

The Princess of Wales was unable to attend the 2024 event due to health issues, with Prince William walking the red carpet alone.