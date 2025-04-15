Emily Ratajkowski's strong reaction to Blue Origin space mission

Emily Ratajkowski has recently shared her strong reaction to Blue Origin for its star-studded, all-female space flight that took place on April 14.

The model slammed the mission, saying she was “disgusted” by 11-minute expedition, which included Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and movie-maker Kerianne Flynn.

“That space mission this morning? That’s end time... Like, this is beyond parody,” said the 33-year-old in a TikTok video.

Emily stated, “That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?”

Reflecting on the purpose of the space journey, the model and actress pointed out, “Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? What was the marketing there?”

“And then to try to make it like... I'm disgusted, literally I'm disgusted,” added Emily.

For the unversed, Blue Origin is owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is engaged to Lauren.

Emily was not the only star criticising the space mission. Olivia Wilde and Olivia Munn also shared their dissatisfaction.

Olivia shared the photo of Katy kissing the ground after returning from space to her Instagram Story, writing, “Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess.”