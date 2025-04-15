Prince William's patience put to test by Meghan with 'disrespectful' decision

Prince William's patience put to test by Meghan Markle with bold move

Meghan Markle seemingly invited Prince William's wrath with 'disrespectful' decision, raising eyebrows among royal fans.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex recently shared a personal letter sent to her by Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy of Ukraine, after Prince Harry's visit to the war-hit country.

The political figure addressed the Montecito couple as 'Your Royal Highness' as they lauded the efforts made by the Sussexes to help and raise awareness about the devastated community.

The Daily Beast claimed that the Prince of Wales' friend claimed that Meghan is "testing" the future King's patience with her bold move.

The source said, "It’s actually quite a clever way of testing the water, because there is deniability there, she can say, 'Well, I just wanted to publish this nice letter to raise awareness for Ukraine, and oops! they got my name wrong—but oh, actually, now I think of it, I never gave the title up anyway, and maybe I will start using it again.'"

Moreover, an insider stated that the Duchess of Sussex's fresh attempt to "cash royal title" turned in the "wrong direction" as she broke the agreement.

Buckingham Palace released a statement at the time of Harry and Meghan's royal exit, "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

Discussing the bombshell move, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said that Meghan and Harry's use of the 'HRH' title is "so disrespectful" to Queen Elizabeth II’s memory.

She told Sky News Australia, "I have it on good authority that Prince William wants to strip them of their titles, and the Sussexes would like reassurance that he won’t do that, knowing how much it would hurt their commercial opportunities."