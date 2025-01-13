Harry Styles turns down major role alongside Emilia Clarke

Former 'One Direction' band member had his reason to reject the role

Harry styles, who is one of the most popular singers in the music industry, was offered an important role with the Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke which he turned down.

Styles have been a part of some star-studded films including Dunkirk, Eternals, My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling.

When he was offered the lead role in a Paul Feig film, which he declined to do due to his own reason.

During the cinematic outing for his 2022 film, the former One Direction band member stated that he felt he was too young for the role in Last Christmas.

Even though, the director wanted to cast Harry as he once said: "I love Harry. We wanted him to play the part that Henry Golding played but he turned it down because he felt he was too young for the role. I've tried to get him in a few movies."

Therefore, the part eventually went to Henry Golding.

Previously, it was unveiled that Harry was offered to play the role of Nicholas Hoult in the 2024 horror film Nosferatu, but he decided not to do it because of some schedule issues.