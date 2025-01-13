Why did Bruno Mars change real name? singer revealed

Bruno Mars, Grammy-winning artist who is best known for incredible hits and show-stopping performances with his co-singers, recently shared a little-known fact about himself.

Fans were left stunned recently when they got to know about that Bruno isn't actually the singer's real name.

The Grenade hitmaker cleared up the mystery during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, revealing that he performs under a stage name instead of his real one.

Norton began: "Bruno Mars, and this will surprise you that I've done this much research, I hear it's not your real name."

Replying to his remark, Bruno replied: "It's not my real name."

"I was a chubby baby and there was a wrestler in my dad's day named Bruno Sammartino, and he was a stocky guy and I used to walk around like a little bulldog my dad said, so he'd always call me Bruno Sammartino,” he continued.

Although his first name clearly explains the story behind "Mars" and it was a mystery until Bruno himself revealed it.

He shared that the name came about from "joking around in the studio," eventually sticking by the name.

However, Bruno joked that the name came from girls calling him "out of this world” but in a chitchat with Rap-Up, he revealed the real inspiration behind his iconic stage name.

"I felt like I didn't have no pizzazz, and a lot of girls say I'm out of this world, so I was like I guess I'm from Mars," he revealed.