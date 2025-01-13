Kate Middleton's hidden heartache, she feels guilty for Pippa's split

Kate Middleton’s heartbreaking role in Pippa’s romance split.

Kate Middleton's first Christmas with the royal family almost took a tearful turn, as she grappled with guilt over her sister Pippa's breakup.

In December 2011, as the Princess of Wales joined the Queen at Sandringham for the festive season, she couldn’t help but feel a pang of sadness – not just from missing her family, but from the emotional fallout of Pippa's split with Alex Loudon, her boyfriend of 18 months.

In her 2013 book, Kate The Future Queen, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed how Kate was especially heartbroken over Pippa’s heartbreak.

"She was particularly sad not to be with her sister," Nicholl wrote, reflecting on how the split cast a shadow over what should have been a joyous occasion for the newlywed Princess.

It seems the royal spotlight had a hand in Pippa Middleton’s heartbreak, as her romance with former cricketer Alex Loudon reportedly hit the skids due to the overwhelming attention that came with her sister Kate's royal status.

Alex, who had once adored Pippa, was said to be fed up with the "circus" surrounding her new royal life. "Nothing is straightforward anymore," a source revealed to Mail on Sunday.

Kate, who was still adjusting to her new role as Duchess of Cambridge, felt a sense of responsibility for the split.

She could hardly escape the guilt, especially as Pippa struggled with the unexpected public attention.

Alex, of course, wasn’t from just any family – his pedigree includes a barrister grandfather who married into aristocracy, and a successful financier father.

Despite his prestigious background, Alex’s parents were reportedly 'welcoming' toward Pippa, even if they didn’t see her as 'wife material.'