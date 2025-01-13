King Charles 'well aware' of Prince William, Kate Middleton's intention

King Charles III is said to be well aware of Prince William and Kate Middleton's future plans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales kept nothing in dark from the monarch about their objectives as they believe life is a balancing act.

"William and Kate have made it clear to the King that they are committed to balancing royal duties with family life and it will be the same this year,” author Robert Jobson has claimed in conversation to Hello! Magazine.

The expert went on explaining the vision of the much-adored royal couple, saying they know the importance of life and have explained their plans to the 76-year-old King.

A source echoed Jobson’s comments, revealing to the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent, Rebecca English: “Both Their Royal Highnesses have a strong commitment to duty, service and using their platform for good. But what they are working on is ways they can balance themselves as parents with being the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton want George, Charlotte, and Louis to become ‘well-adjusted adults’.

George, who turns 12 in July 2025, won’t be at Lambrook School with his sister and brother. The reason is because he’ll have aged out and be headed for boarding school when he’s 13. After reports the future king might follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton College, a prestigious all-boys boarding school.

William and Kate's office, Kensington Palace, hasn’t made an official announcement about where Goerge will go to school, however, royal expert Jennie Bond shared her thoughts about the royal.

The expert said: “I imagine the decision about where he goes next has been pretty much sealed by now.”

Her guessed Wellington College is an “ideal” choice for George and someday Charlotte and Louis. It’s only half an hour from Windsor.