Tuesday January 14, 2025
Entertainment

Little Mix pay no heed to former bandmate Jesy Nelson’s pregnancy

Jesy Nelson shares steamy photograph to announce her pregnancy

By Web Desk
January 13, 2025
Little Mix have chosen to remain silent during Jesy Nelsons pregnancy reveal.
Jesy Nelson announced a major milestone on Sunday, sharing that she’s pregnant with twins, but her former Little Mix bandmates have yet to comment on the news.

On Instagram, the 33-year-old musician shared the news in a steamy picture with Zion Foster, putting her baby bump on full display. 

While several of her celebrity friends, including her Love Island ex Chris Hughes, congratulated the mother-to-be, she only received silence from Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. 

The Bad Thing singer left the all girls group in December 2020, and also never publicly congratulated Perrie and Leigh-Anne when they revealed their pregnancies. 

Back in August of 2021, Jesy confessed to losing contact with her bandmates.

During a conversation with The Guardian, she was questioned about her relationship with the band, the singer responded, "No, not as much. Not now. I think we all need time."

"It's a big thing that's happened. I still love them to pieces. They were like my sisters," she added. 

After her departure from the band, Perrie, Jade, and Leigh-Anne, who continued as a trio, unfollowed the English singer after she took multiple jabs at them, sparking speculation of a possible feud. 