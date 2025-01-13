Little Mix pay no heed to former bandmate Jesy Nelson’s pregnancy

Jesy Nelson announced a major milestone on Sunday, sharing that she’s pregnant with twins, but her former Little Mix bandmates have yet to comment on the news.
On Instagram, the 33-year-old musician shared the news in a steamy picture with Zion Foster, putting her baby bump on full display.
While several of her celebrity friends, including her Love Island ex Chris Hughes, congratulated the mother-to-be, she only received silence from Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.
The Bad Thing singer left the all girls group in December 2020, and also never publicly congratulated Perrie and Leigh-Anne when they revealed their pregnancies.
Back in August of 2021, Jesy confessed to losing contact with her bandmates.
During a conversation with The Guardian, she was questioned about her relationship with the band, the singer responded, "No, not as much. Not now. I think we all need time."
"It's a big thing that's happened. I still love them to pieces. They were like my sisters," she added.
After her departure from the band, Perrie, Jade, and Leigh-Anne, who continued as a trio, unfollowed the English singer after she took multiple jabs at them, sparking speculation of a possible feud.
