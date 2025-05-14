Kesha makes shocking confession about chartbuster song 'TiK ToK'

'TiK Tok' was one of the superhit tracks of Kesha's debut album

American singer and songwriter Kesha has just made a wild revelation about one of her hit songs, TiK ToK.

The popular soundtrack came out in 2020 belonging to her debut studio album, animal.

TiK ToK gained a massive success soon after its release as it not only became her first solo Billboard Hot 100 entry but also turned out to be her first Number one on the chart.

The electropop song maintained the top spot for straight nine weeks and also helped the singer’s first album to enter into Billboard 200.

Kesha recently appeared at the Jennifer Hudson show, where she was asked if she expected the song to be a hit.

The Die Young vocalist stated, "No, oh my God!” In fact the Right Round famed singer thought the track was dumb.

Kesha opened, "When I was writing 'TiK ToK', it was weird, because the dumber it got, the better it got. Which was confusing, because I like to think of myself as a fairly intelligent human being.”

She continued, "When I listened to the final product. I was like, ‘This is too dumb.' And it's like 1.5 billion streams at this point."