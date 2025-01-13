'Gladiator' star 'struggling financially' despite being two-time Oscar nominee

Actor Djimon Hounsou has confessed that he is facing financial problems even though he has had a decades-long successful career.
The 60-year-old has been a vital part of the Hollywood entertainment industry, and his two Academy Award nominations is a proof of that.
He bagged Oscar nominations for 1998 historical drama Amistad and 2006 thriller Blood Diamond.
Besides these, Djimon has been a part of many popular movies namely A Quiet Place, Shazam, Guardians of the Galaxy and Furious 7.
Still, he believes that he is struggling and is underpaid in showbiz.
The Rebel Moon actor claimed while having a chat on CNN’s African Voices Changemakers, “I’m still struggling to make a living.”
“I’ve been in the film-making business for over two decades with two Oscar nominations and many blockbuster films, and yet, I’m still struggling financially. I’m definitely underpaid”, he explained.
According to the American actor, systematic racism is the root issue as he claimed that he suffered a stretch back during the campaign of Amistad.
“Even though I successfully did that, they just didn’t feel like I was an actor to whom they should pay any respect."
Hounsou last starred in A Quiet Place: Day One.
