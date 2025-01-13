Demi Moore’s subtle tease sparks buzz about Landman season 2

Fans of Landman are buzzing with excitement right now after recent comments from Demi Moore, American actress and producer who is known for her versatile roles.

The popular drama, which captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, has left viewers wondering if there’s more to the story.

Although the production team hasn’t uttered a single word about the confirmation yet, Demi’s recent interview with Esquire on December 15 has sparked some frenzy with hope that second season can be on the cards.

"I've already completed the first season, and I’m excited for us to start the second, which will be at the beginning of next year," she said.

The western thriller drama, which was made to impress the audience with its thriller, follows the journey of crisis executive Tommy Norris, which was played by Billy Bob Thornton, as he navigates through the challenges.

However, Demi's subtle note has left people on the edge of their seats, hoping for a second season, with fans sharing theories about what could happen next.

It is to mention that the story of first season earned lots of praise for its compelling performances and engaging plot line. Despite the warm reception, the series renewal has not yet been announced.