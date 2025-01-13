Coleen Rooney steps out bundled up amid Wagatha revelations

Coleen Rooney keeps it cozy in black coat and boots.

Coleen Rooney was spotted embracing the winter chill in style on Monday as she left her Pilates class in Wilmslow.

The 37-year-old WAG stepped out in a snug black padded coat paired with sleek skintight leggings and a zip-up gym top, proving that even post-workout, she nails casual fashion.

Completing the look, Coleen opted for black Hunter Intrepid Snow boots, worth a cool £160.

Her outing comes amid reflections on the emotional toll of her infamous 2022 legal battle with Rebekah Vardy.

The £1.8 million “Wagatha Christie” trial saw the WAGs face off after Coleen accused Rebekah’s Instagram account of leaking fabricated stories about her personal life to the press in 2019.

Rebekah Vardy staunchly denied Coleen Rooney’s allegations and launched a libel lawsuit, but the high-profile case ended in Coleen's favor.

Rebekah was left with the hefty bill of £1.5 million towards Coleen's legal fees after the explosive trial.

Reflecting on the grueling three-year saga during an appearance on SkyBet’s Stick To Football podcast, Coleen admitted the ordeal took a toll on her family life and her marriage to Wayne Rooney.

"It was the lowest I’d say I’ve ever been," she shared. "I had no control over it, and that was hard. I knew what I was saying was right, but having to prove it in court was tough.

It was a long period of time, and I couldn’t escape it. Every day, I’d wake up and think, Coleen, just get on with your day,’ but it kept creeping back in."

The mother-of-four revealed the emotional strain left her feeling unlike herself, describing how the stress led her to become 'snappy' and dread the end of the week due to calls with her legal team.