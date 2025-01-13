David Harbour cheers at basketball game while Lily Allen seeks support

David Harbour made a public appearance in New York at a basketball game.

David Harbour was spotted enjoying a basketball game, the Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks match, at Madison Square Gardens in New York.

On Sunday, the 49-year-old actor joined Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor at the game while smiling and giving a thumbs up to the cameras.

The Stranger Things star sported a black sweater with white stripes on the sleeve and paired it with olive green pants.

His public appearance comes after his wife, Lily Allen reportedly checked herself into a £8,000-a-week trauma centre, saying she felt she was nearing a nervous breakdown.

Their relationship allegedly came to an end in December after the 39-year-old singer discovered that her husband was on the celebrity dating app Raya.

During last week’s podcast, Miss Me? with her co-host and friend Miquita Oliver, the singer revealed she would be taking a break from the entertainment industry for a while and requested her fans not to believe any speculations about her return to rehab due to her past history with drug addiction.

Reports suggested the Smile hitmaker’s mental health had declined a lot after she returned back to her marital home last week.

"It was very painful for Lily to return home. David used to be her saviour and now he’s a trigger for her," a source revealed.

"Lily settled her kids back into the family home and took them to school for their new term, then flew herself straight to rehab."