Bill Skarsgård's 'It' prequel series gets exciting update

'Welcome to Derry' to bring back Bill Skarsgård as 'Pennywise'

Director Andy Muschietti has shared an interesting insight about the upcoming prequel series of It titled, Welcome to Derry.

Set to release in 2025, the much-awaited series backed by Warner Bros. is based on Stephan King’s horror novel that discusses the Maine town of Derry.

Andy, while sharing the update, revealed that the prequel has already been set to run for three seasons.

The creator unveiled that season one will be set in the year 1962 and the years leading up to It: Chapter One.

Meanwhile, the second and third season will jump back in the time 1935 and 1908 correspondingly.

“It’s a story that’s based on the interludes of the book. The interludes are basically chapters that reflect Mike Hanlon’s research.”

The 51-year-old filmmaker told Radio TU, “So they talk about catastrophic events from the past, like the fire in the Black Spot…. the massacre of the Bradley Gang, a gang of bank robbers in the ’30s… and the explosion of the Kitchener Ironworks.”

According to Muschietti, there is a reason why the story is being told backwards.

“Every time [Pennywise] comes out of hibernation, there is a catastrophic event that happens at the beginning of that cycle”, he added.

Welcome to Derry will bring back Bill Skarsgård to reprise the role of 'Pennywise' the clown.