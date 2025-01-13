'One Direction: This Is Us' releasing in cinemas as tribute to Liam Payne

The documentary film features all the members of '1D' including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik

One Directioners are up for a surprise as the band’s documentary have been chosen to be re-release in theaters.

Also known as 1D globally, the popular boy band’s film made it to the top charts of the box office in the UK and Ireland in 2013.

One Direction: This Is Us will be returning to some of the cinemas on Tuesday after over more than a decade in the honour of the former band mate Liam Payne, who passed away tragically in 2024.

The news was shared by Odeon, who also confirmed that the profits collected by the sale of tickets will be donated to mental health awareness charities.

Meanwhile, some other theatres have also confirmed the screening of the film, reported BBC.

Directed by Morgan Spurlock, the One Direction film came out on September 27, 2013, under the banner of TriStar Pictures.

The movie featured the boys Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam. It consisted of behind-the-scenes and some concert shots of the group.

As soon as the news broke out, fans went crazy and poured in their reactions.

One of them wrote on X, "This will mean a lot to fans.” Meanwhile another expressed: "Liam's deserved more than tributes, he's irreplaceable. But you're doing a good thing," wrote one X user.

The Teardrops singer was known to be the ‘Dad’ of the pop band. His sudden demise left all Directioners in great shock.