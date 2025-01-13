Zara Tindall shares her perfect winter escape destination

Zara Tindall has shared why Australia’s Gold Coast holds a special place in her heart as a favourite destination for her family’s January vacations.



For Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, kicking off the year in Queensland has become a cherished tradition.

Reflecting on their connection to the region, the royal equestrian said,"We have always loved Australia and it is like a home from home for us".

She praised the Gold Coast as the perfect escape from Britain’s chilly winters, highlighting its unique mix of attractions.

The region's diverse offerings have made it an ideal destination for the couple.

Zara said: "The Gold Coast is just a great place to be - it's got a bit of everything, from beaches to horses and everything else in between."

"We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year," she added.

Zara Tindall's love for Australia’s Gold Coast reflects her appreciation for its warmth, beauty, and diverse offerings.

As the Tindalls continue their cherished tradition of starting the year in Queensland, the region remains a special retreat for creating lasting memories away from the hustle and bustle of royal life.



