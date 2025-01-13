King Charles faces growing concerns as Archie, Lilibet safety at risk

King Charles receives a not-so-pleasant update from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's house in Montecito.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing themselves to tackle any alarming situation as the Los Angeles wildfires are still out of control.

As per USA TODAY, the death toll reached 24 and the massive destruction happened due to the raging fire.

Moreover, the report issued an alert, saying, "Efforts to gain an upper hand against the deadly infernos continued on Sunday as ominous new wind warnings as flames threatened additional Southern California communities."

Now, sources have been claiming the parents of Prince Archie and Lilibet are ready to enter "crisis mode," if the fire reaches near to their home.

Express reported that Harry and Meghan's security team "is said to be organising an evacuation plan and packing essentials for their children."

According to the Sussexes' neighbour, "It's not chaos here yet but the fire is moving fast and we are not taking any chances."

It has been said that Archie and Lilibet's safety might take a toll on cancer-stricken King Charles' health. The monarch's concerns seemingly grew about the safety of former working royals and their children.