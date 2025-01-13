Meghan Markle Instagram account at risk after scathing statement

Meghan Markle kicked off the year with a with a surprise return to social media, the first time since she married husband Prince Harry in 2018.

As the Duchess of Sussex was lining up her new projects, her home state of California was struck with devastating wildfires, which have devoured thousands of acres of land, destroyed homes and claimed the lives of many people.

Prince Harry and Meghan even stepped out to support a charity conducting relief work in Pasadena alongside opening their Montecito home to friends and families affected by the disaster.

Amid the chaos of the Los Angeles fires, the Sussex office had released a surprising message on Monday which criticised Meta, the company that owns Instagram and Facebook. Meghan garnered more than a million followers on her account after her comeback, and the number keeps going up.

In the statement, Harry and Meghan slammed Meta for their change in policy responding to “political winds”.

Meta’s new policy removes its fact-checking programme as it moves to an X-style “Community Notes” system for clarifying claims made by users on its apps, such as Facebook and Instagram.

They said that while “hundreds of millions” use Meta platforms across the globe to “spread joy, build community, and share empowering information”, the new policy goes “directly against” it.

“Unfortunately, Meta’s recent decisions go directly against its stated mission to ‘build human connection’ and instead prioritise those using the platforms to spread hate, lies and division at the expense of everyone else.”

Elsewhere in the statement they shared, “Online spaces must be designed with public safety and well-being at their core, resilient against political pressures and lapses in corporate leadership.”

They continued, “This latest move from Meta is an example of a social media company—fully aware of their power to shape public discourse—disregarding any responsibility to ensure that power is not abused and instead allowing either ego or profit, likely both, to guide decisions that affect billions.”

This appears to be the first time that Meghan has made a decisive announcement about a platform that she has worked with. It is unclear if Meghan will continue using her social media account after the emotional message despite her ambitious future plans for it.