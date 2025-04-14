‘Only Fools and Horses’ star Mario Ernesto Sanchez cause of death revealed

Mario Ernesto Sanchez, who was renowned for his roles in Only Fools and Horses, and Miami Vice, breathed his last on Monday, April 14th.

The 78-year-old actor’s death was confirmed by the South Florida newspaper, Diario Las Americas, through his assistant.

The cause of Sanchez’s death has been revealed to be a “long and painful illness.”

While the illness was not disclosed, the publication announced that he had fought a long battle with the disease.

"Mario Ernesto Sanchez died today at 3:03 am as a result of a long and painful illness," read the statement.

The legendary star appeared in the British sitcom, as well as the Christmas special Miami Vice, in which he portrayed a drug lord.

The tributes from his friends and colleagues included, Ramon A. Sanchez's statement, who said, “A glory of Cuba and the theater has left us: Mario Ernesto Sánchez. He is already with Lorca, Moliere, Euripides and many more greats of the theater. Rest in peace Chachito and thank you very much for your legacy.”

While actress Veronica Abruza expressed, "Sad news. Goodbye Mario Ernesto Sanchez. My condolences to his beloved children, family and friends. I will always remember how kind you were upon my arrival in Miami; your attention, your chivalry."

Miami Art Production also released a message, which read, "May your soul unite with the source of light and love."