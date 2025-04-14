Alec Baldwin dishes on friendship with ‘SNL’ creator Lorne Michaels

Alec Baldwin reflected on his close friendship with Lorne Michaels, who is now an even closer friends with his wife Hilaria Baldwin.
The 67-year-old actor shared a glance into his bond with the Saturday Night Live creator, saying, “Lorne is in love with my wife more than we are friends. He loves my wife and he is so kind to my family.”
During the latest episode of The Baldwins, aired on Sunday, April 13th, Alec continued, “We love him and spend Thanksgiving with them.”
The Rust star added, “It is safe to say he is such a good friend and he has been so kind to me. He has embraced me in my work and put me on that show.”
Hilaria, 41, chimed in to gush about Michael’s wife, Alice Barry, as well as Alec’s love for the weekend comedy show.
“I see it when you are with other actors or you are with your friends at SNL. It lights up and you are so happy. You thrive off sharing energy with people. You love connection with people.”
Explaining in a confessional, the yoga instructor added, “When I see him with his friends at SNL, he was on 30 Rock and with Lorne Michaels, those are his people.”
