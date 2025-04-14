Meghan Markle sends King Charles peace offering with ‘As Ever’ surprise

King Charles received a surprising delivery from the US as Meghan Markle steps in to initiate peace amid ongoing royal feud.

The Duchess of Sussex, who launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, earlier this month, sent her estranged father-in-law a box of products to try, “a very well-placed source” revealed.

The insider, quoted to Fox News Digital by royal correspondent Neil Sean, shared that the “sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note”.

“An As Ever gift box [was sent], which included the… jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source,” Sean told the outlet. “This was a gifted idea from… the Duchess of Sussex.”

Ahead of the launch, Meghan had also sent special boxes to her friends with personal, handwritten notes.

The source also shared that Meghan still holds the monarch in “such high regard” which is why she decided to share a piece of her brand with him.

The outlet reached out to Clarence House and Archewell to confirm the claims. However, the claims have not yet been verified.

Meghan's apparent gift also seems to coincide with King Charles and Queen Camilla's 20th anniversary. Meanwhile, this could also be seen as a gesture of mending ties between estranged father and son.

Prince Harry has not spoken to his cancer-stricken father in over a year, it is possible that these small gestures could help thaw the icy relations between the two.