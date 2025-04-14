Zara McDermott shuns Louis Tomlinson's eye raising move

Louis Tomlinson ditched his alleged girlfriend, Zara McDermott, shortly after the new couple in town seemingly soft-launched their romance.

According to the Mirror, the One Direction star was spotted enjoying with friends at Coachella without his new love interest.

However, Zara remained unfazed. Turning a blind eye to Louis’s outing sans her, the Love Island star didn’t put brakes on her enjoyment.

She stepped out for a shopping spree with her friend in Beverly Hills, a two-hour drive from Idio, where Coachella 2025 is taking place.

Louis, 33, and Zara, 28, opted for a casual look for their separate outings on the same day.

Reportedly, the Steal My Girl singer sported a white tank top paired with brown shorts and accessorised his look with dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the Made in Chelsea actress donned a blue striped crop top, which she showed off in her Instagram stories.

It’s been said that the duo is traveling together and spending time discreetly during their trip, all while avoiding being spotted by fans and pictured together.

Before heading to the annual music festival, Louis and Zara went Instagram-official after he made a surprise appearance in her Instagram Stories.

Last week, the pair headed out on a brunch date in Malibu, California, with the blonde beauty sharing a snap of their food on social media.

The photo, taken during an outdoor lunch, featured a table set with blueberry pancakes and eggs Benedict, but eagle-eyed fans spotted a shocking detail.

While the Perfect vocalist was not visible, his arm could be seen slightly at the top left corner with his signature cross tattoo on full display and his distinct mole above it.

Zara and Louis first sparked dating rumours in March when a fellow diner at The Suffolk photographed the couple enjoying a romantic date.