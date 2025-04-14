Zara Tindall extends support to Princess Eugenie after Prince Harry fallout

Prince Harry's royal cousins reunited for a key event amid the reported feud with the Duke of Sussex.

Zara Tindall was spotted spending quality time with her cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice during a trip to Bahrain.

The members of the royal family enjoyed the race of the F1 Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday.

Mike Tindall was also photographed with Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the Paddock.

It is important to note that Zara seemingly extended public support to her cousin Eugenie after sources claimed that the Duke of Sussex has reportedly severed ties with Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter following her spotting with former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host Piers Morgan.

Notably, the fallout claims between Harry and Eugenie were first raised by The Sun.

Amid the growing speculations, Morgan himself admitted that his meeting with the Princess of York became the reason for rift between the royals.

He said, "Well, that was because of me actually - the Eugenie thing - because she was with me and a group of other people in a pub in London."

"I was seen hugging them goodbye, and Harry saw this and went completely ballistic. And I can confirm - breaking news - that this is entirely true," the host added.

However, no comments have been made by Harry and Eugenie over the rift rumours.