Princess Beatrice, Eugenie travel abroad as Andrew left to deal new crisis

Prince Andrew’s two daughters made a surprise appearance abroad as the Duke of York’s troubles continue to increase.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, accompanied by close family members, travelled to the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. Despite the ongoing crisis, the two sisters seemed to be in high spirits as they interacted with other VIP guests during the Formula 1 event.

Beatrice, who recently welcomed her second daughter, was also joined husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was also part of the trip. She was dressed in an expensive Sezane ‘Silvana’ dress in a bold Ecru and Green graphic print.

Meanwhile, Eugenie was dressed in a ruched forest green ensemble.

Royal experts have previously suggested that the Princesses of York are becoming unofficial “cultural ambassadors” in the region.

The appearance comes as Andrew is facing a new threat to his Duke of York title as demands are being made to remove the honour from the disgraced royal.

According to a GB News report, 70 per cent of locals in York have called for Andrew to be stripped off of the title as he has “tainted” the York city and the royal family.

Moreover, member of parliaments have also resonated with the views of the locals. Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, believes that the removal of the title “would be an appropriate step”.

Amid his fight to keep Royal Lodge for himself despite King Charles’ grievances against him, Andrew could potentially lose his title. However, Buckingham Palace previously confirmed it has “no plans to do so yet”.