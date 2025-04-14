Katy Perry reveals plans for daughter Daisy ahead of space mission

Katy Perry has all her plans set in order as she prepares for a big mission in her life.

The singer, who is ready to kick-off her 84-date long world tour, revealed her plans about going on tour with her daughter Daisy.

In a recent interview on E! News, the Wide Awake singer shared that seeing the tour from her daughter’s point of view is like "Christmas" adding that, "There is so much light and joy and hope."

Perry also admitted that being a mother made her want to start the shows earlier, as she explained, "One thing I will be implementing is an earlier showtime because now I feel for all the mothers that I put through when I started my show at 9:15."

Whether Daisy would be making an appearance on stage, the singer maintained that she will not be bringing out her daughter even though she will be accompanying her on the tour.

While the preparations for tour beginning from May 7th, is in full swing, Perry will be taking a flight into space.

She will be accompanying an all-female six-person team led by Jeff Bezo’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez for the launch of sub-orbital spaceflight mission, operated by Blue Origin’s NS-31.

Besides Perry and Sanchez, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bio-astronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, and film producer Kerianne Flynn are also set for the space mission on April 14.