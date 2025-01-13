Mike Tindall makes major statement after meeting Harry, Meghan's pals

Zara's husband Mike Tindall has released an important video message after meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's close friends in Australia.

Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike, who's a former rugby player, has shared an important message on the official Doddie Aid Instagram.

In the video, Mike is seen taking a walk down a beach in Australia, for the virtual mass-participation exercise event, which was founded by former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright.

Mike says: "Good morning everyone, I hope everyone is fully logging their miles for Doddie Aid."

The former athlete appeals: "Hope they are doing it in the same way that I am."

He added: "Lovely walk down the beach, remember we are raising money for MND [motor neuron disease], Doddie, Team England."

In the caption on @doddie_england's account, the caption alongside Mike's video read: "By the looks of it, @mike_tindall12 is certainly logging his miles in sunny Gloucester! [laughing-face emoji].

"Still plenty of time to join @doddie_england at the [link] in our bio & raise much needed funds and awareness for @mndoddie5."

Mike and his wife Zara Tindall are currently enjoying time in Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friends Nacho Figueras posted the video after Prince Harry's cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike were seen warmly greeting him and his wife Delfina Blaquier at the polo event.