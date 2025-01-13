Kat Dennings confesses she wasn’t allowed to watch THIS show at age 14

Kat Dennings gets candid about her appearance on 'weird' show at age 14

Kat Dennings has recently reflected on her appearance in HBO series Sex and the City as a teenager.

Speaking on the latest episode of The View, the Two Broke Girls actress recalled her guest role on Sex and City at age 14.

“Well, it was very interesting because, of course, I wasn’t allowed to watch Sex and the City as a child,” said the 38-year-old while giving interview to hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines last week.

Kat opened up that she didn’t know about the television series, saying, “We didn’t have cable even, our family, so, I really had no idea what the show was.”

Therefore, the Thor actress mentioned, “I auditioned for it. I was like, ‘What a weird show. What a weird title.’”

“And then on the way home, on the train, we saw a building — like, a Sex and the City billboard across the whole building,” she remarked.

Kat further said, “After I did that and I walked into, like, The Gap in Pennsylvania, people were like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Jenny Brier! Like, give her the employee discount!’”

“I was getting discounts!” she added.

Earlier in 2022, Kat made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show where she recalled that when the episode aired, her mom invited her friends to watch her show.

However, Kat's mother turned the TV off after realising her daughter was talking about sex in some scenes.