Meghan Markle issues announcement about Netflix partnership

Meghan Markle made a big decision in the face of crisis as she receives “full support” from Netflix for her decision.

As the Duchess of Sussex was set to launch her major release of the year, Los Angeles and its surrounding areas were engulfed by massive wildfires, devouring thousands of acres of land and killing several people.

Given the sensitive timing, Netflix released a statement about Meghan’s decision, honouring their collaboration.

“At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the show — a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California — has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires,” the streaming giant stated on their Tudum website.

They also shared Meghan’s statement, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.”

While there were speculations that Meghan was set to launch her podcast series, Archetypes, with Lemonada Media, it is possible that the date for it will also be pushed back.

Meghan, alongside her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, are residents of Montecito, which is around 90 miles away from where the fires are raging.

On Friday, Meghan and Harry played their role in helping with relief work as they made a low-key appearance at the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena and assisted in distributing essential supplies, served meals and connected with affected families and elderly individuals.

The couple has also opened their home to friends and families affected by the fires.