Khloe Kardashian slammed for calling LA mayor Karen Bass 'a joke' amid LA fires

Khloe Kardashian faces criticism after slamming LA mayor Karen Bass

Khloe Kardashian’s criticism for Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass seems to have backfired.

The reality star is facing criticism after calling Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass "a joke" in a social media post criticizing alleged budget cuts to the Los Angeles Fire Department amid the ongoing wildfires.

The star, 40, shared a short video on her Instagram Stories from a Fox 11 LA segment.

In the video, LAFD Fire Chief Kristin Crowley discussed the impact of the mayor's budget cuts on firefighting efforts throughout Southern California, stating, "My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded - it's not."

In the caption of the video, Khloe, a Calabasas resident, wrote, "I stand with YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn't want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!! Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!"

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

However, social media users quickly reminded the Good American founder about reports of her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, 45, allegedly ignoring water conservation mandates during an ongoing drought.

One user commented, "Instead of Khloe Kardashian talking bulls*** about Mayor Karen Bass, people should be talking about how ... her sister used an excess of over 300,000 gallons of water in just one month during a drought. How about the water waster just STFU."

Another user added, "Have this same energy for your family boo boo."

The Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill responded to post about Kardashian on The Shade Room's Instagram page, clarifying the situation regarding the alleged budget cuts.

Hill wrote, "The city of LA was in the process of negotiating with the fire department re: salaries and the end result was a $50M increase for them. So in the end, no they weren’t shorted," adding that "KK’s comments are ill-informed."