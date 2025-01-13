Tyler Perry slams insurance companies backing from ‘policies’ before LA fires

Tyler Perry criticizes insurance companies amid LA fires

Tyler Perry is not happy with insurance companies because of what they did amid the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles.

The American actor and filmmaker has publicly criticized insurance companies for canceling "millions of policies" for Los Angeles homeowners ahead of the catastrophic wildfires.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, Perry described witnessing a woman using a garden hose to protect her 90-year-old parents' home after their insurance was canceled.

“Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on?” Perry, 55, questioned in his post.

He expressed his frustration over the situation, adding, “People who have paid premiums all of their lives are left with nothing because of pure greed.”

Perry, a well-known filmmaker, voiced his intention to figure out ways to help as many people as possible while keeping them in his prayers during this challenging time.

The actor-director's comments come as numerous Angelenos have lost their homes to the devastating Palisades and Eaton wildfires, many of whom were left without insurance coverage.

According to the Los Angeles Times, State Farm General Insurance announced in March 2024 that it would not be renewing 30,000 home and condominium policies upon expiration, with more than 1,600 of those in Pacific Palisades.

Other insurance companies have followed suit, with Chubb Insurance refusing to approve new policies for high-value properties in fire-prone areas.

Allstate, Tokio Marine America Insurance Co., and Trans Pacific Insurance Co. have also stopped providing policies in California, leaving many residents without crucial coverage during these disasters.